Primary elections through in South Charleston, Mullens seeks another term

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens will seek a fifth-term in office in the city’s June 10 general election.

Mullens and other candidates advanced after Saturday’s primary election.

Mullens, a Republican, who first elected mayor in 2007, is being challenged by Democrat Sharon Wiley in the June vote. Wiley was unopposed in Saturday’s primary.

All votes results are unofficial until Friday’s canvass.

Only two of the eight races for South Charleston City Council will be contested in June.

Fourth Ward incumbent Laura Marker, Republican, will be challenged by J.W. Williams, Democrat. Incumbent Jamie Sibold, Republican, will face Democrat Westley Smolder in the race for 7th Ward council.

Candidates for the six other council seats will face no opponents in the general election.

Incumbent Clerk Margie Spence and Municipal Judge Wyatt Hanna will also run unopposed in June.

After this election, South Charleston will begin matching its municipal elections up with countywide elections. The next election dates will be May 2026 for the primary and November 2026 for the general election.