Pretrial hearing for Phillips set for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A pretrial hearing for the man accused of shooting Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson will take place Tuesday morning.

Joshua Phillips, 39, is accused of shooting Johnson during a December 2020 altercation on Garrison Avenue. Johnson died a few days after the incident.

The trial was scheduled to begin in January, but it was delayed following a Jan. 10 hearing; Phillips’ legal counsel said it needed more time to study a change of venue motion.

The pretrial hearing will take place ahead of the scheduled March 28 start of Phillips’ trial. Tuesday’s hearing will be held in the ceremonial courtroom of the Kanawha County Courthouse.

Phillips remains at the South Central Regional Jail.