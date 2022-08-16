Preparations begin for curbside flood debris pick up in Kanawha County

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials will begin collecting flood debris from curb sides Wednesday as residents continue to clean up from Monday’s storm.

Some residents were spared in Campbells Creek, while others like Michael Goff received several feet of water in his home.

“It was four feet in the basement. It tore the door off the hinges,” Goff told MetroNews Tuesday morning as he used a shovel to clear out mud. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Dump trucks will pick up debris from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Matt Skiles lives down the road along Point Lick Drive and was busy raking up brush and collecting trash in his front yard. He said fortunately, he didn’t lose anything valuable.

“Most of it was stuff we haven’t used in a while. It was a couple of power equipment tools that we lost,” Skiles said.

Skiles had about 6 inches of water damage in his garage.

Water markings could be seen along the side of Vicky Casto’s house on Campbells Creek Drive. She and her son were cleaning their basement that received a few feet of water.

“We’re just trying to save what we can,” Casto said. “Fortunately, for me, this was not a living space. It did not get upstairs in my living space.”

Neighbors were seen sweeping and using hoses to water down driveways Tuesday. Stephanie Holstine said there was a lot of uncertainty during the height of the storm early Monday morning. She woke up at around 4 a.m. and said she’s glad the rain stopped when it did.

“It was like a waterfall coming over here,” she said. “We didn’t know if it kept raining, if we would get in our house or not, but fortunately it stopped.”

You can see the water level markings outside this home along Campbell’s Creek. The owner said his car was damaged along with other personal items. pic.twitter.com/KXyap4KLEj — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) August 16, 2022

Kanawha County received nearly 5-6 inches of rain. Flooding occurred along U.S. Route 60 near Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek and Rutledge Road too.

The Kanawha County Emergency Management and the Planning Office will travel to the affected areas to complete personal property damage assessments and infrastructure assessments on roads and bridges.

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in a Tuesday statement they have money set aside to help out.

“We have over $250,000 set aside in our Emergency Response Fund for situations such as this, and we are prepared to use these funds for debris management to help our affected citizens. We do not have federal funding right now to help with this, but we will do everything we can to help our citizens, regardless of whether we receive reimbursement from the federal government,” Carper wrote.

Residents are asked to report the damage to the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office by calling 304-357-0570.