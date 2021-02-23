Power set to make announcement on baseball’s future in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Power and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin are scheduled to make an announcement about the future of baseball in Charleston on Wednesday.

The Power is expected to join the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which announced an affiliation with the Lexington Legends last week. The next team to join the Atlantic League would make an even eight franchises on board the independent baseball league.

The Power lost its affiliation with the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball in December and the future of baseball had been in question.

A press conference is scheduled with Goodwin and officials from the team at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris Street in Charleston.