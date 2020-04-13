Power outages may stretch to Wednesday for some

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It could be mid-week before all power is restored in West Virginia after heavy storms early Monday morning and continued strong winds and rain that continued into Monday afternoon.

“This is going to be a multi-day effort,” Appalachian Power Company spokesman Phil Moye said during an appearance Monday on MetroNews “Talkline.”

Moye said the company is bringing in workers from several other states including Ohio.

Appalachian Power reported 19,300 customers without power as of 5 p.m. Monday. There were 20 counties with at least one outage. The most in Cabell, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Wayne and McDowell counties.

Customers in Marshall, Mercer, Monroe, Ohio and Wyoming counties were expected to be back on by Monday night. Appalachian Power said it would be Tuesday night before all power is restored in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam Roane, and Wayne counties. Customers in in the hardest hit areas of Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties probably won’t have service back on until Wednesday night.

Mon Power reported approximately 4,200 customers without service Monday evening Customers in 36 counties reported outages during the. Monongalia County had more than 1,800 customers without service at 5 p.m. Monday.

Mon Power spokesman Mark Durbin said the company hoped to have the majority of service restored by the end of the day Tuesday but it could go longer for some.

“Because of some of the damage we’re seeing, it could stretch into Wednesday, later in the day Wednesday,” Durbin said.

Crews were being hindered by strong winds Monday afternoon, with some gusts headed toward 50 mph. Most of the outages were caused by trees coming down into power lines because of saturated ground. Durbin said there could be additional outages.

“This is if the wind keeps blowing and the rain keeps drenching the area that could loosen up the ground that could cause the trees to fall into our equipment–that’s the wildcard we are dealing with,” Durbin said.

The weather is expected to be a little better Tuesday with just a passing shower in many areas.

Moye said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would have an impact on the response.

“We’ve got some extra things there as far as travel from state-to-state and just have the precautions of physical distancing but it’s something we planned for,” Moye said.