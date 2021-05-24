Power baseball back in Charleston and ready to entertain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time since 2019, the fun of West Virginia Power baseball is back at Appalachian Power Park. The team opens its regular season on Friday night in the home opener against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 7:05 p.m.

Chuck Domino, the President of the West Virginia Power and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS to discuss the promotional events at the ballpark this season and what fans can expect entering the gates.

The season will be the Power’s first in independent league baseball, playing in the Atlantic League, following the loss of MLB affiliation in the past year. The future of the franchise faced many questions, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic closing down the ballpark in 2020.

Goodwin said baseball at Appalachian Power Park has been a fun tradition in her family and she is glad it’s back.

“To have a drink, to be with friends. My boys love it, they would go with their friends and hang out. It was a safe, fun hangout for teenagers. When the lights shut down and the doors closed, it was really scary,” she said.

Domino said the promotional schedule is loaded with weekly treats and additions being added. Fans can enjoy themes every day of the week at the ballpark including Sunday Fundays geared towards families and Throwback Tuesdays.

On Wednesdays, there will be fireworks with Hump Day Fireworks and drink specials on Thursdays with Thirsty Thursdays. Pets are encouraged to come to the park on Fridays with Furry Friend Fridays and there will be more fireworks on the weekends with Megablast Firework Show Saturdays.

“The game of baseball is great but for a lot of people, it’s not enough. We fill in the blanks for the people that it is not enough for,” Domino said.

Domino even hinted at an appearance by a famous mascot of his that rides an ostrich.

“He’s the crazy hot dog vendor. I started that character about 20 years ago in Reading, Pennsylvania. He’s become one of the more popular minor league mascots. He will be here twice this summer,” he said.

VIEW: Power promotional schedule

The team has also announced concerts for the field already with Wiz Khalifa on July 9 and Midland on August 14. Domino said more events like those will be announced throughout the year.

As for what’s on the field, Domino said the product will be better than Single-A affiliated baseball.

“They are not here to develop players like single-A affiliated baseball. These guys, man to man, are trying to prove that they should be recognized, that they may have been overlooked. if they are a pitcher they may be working on a second or third pitch,” he said.