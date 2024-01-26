Postal workers informational picket set for Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the Postal Workers Union are planning an informational picket Monday ahead of a public meeting Tuesday in connection with a review of the large Charleston Processing and distribution Center at Southridge.

Postal Workers Local 133 President Tim Holstein said they’ll gather outside the Post Office Main Branch on Lee Street in Charleston at 5 p.m. Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center beginning at 2:30 p.m. The meeting is to give information on a proposal which could transfer the mail processing center at Southridge to a pair of facilities in Pennsylvania. Holstein said the Postal Service hasn’t been very forthcoming with information in similar meetings over the same subject in other parts of the country.

“What we’re hearing across the nation, this isn’t an opportunity for the public to have questions answered, this is more of a lecture about what they’re going to do and there are no questions answered afterward. That could change here,” Holstein said.

But, he doubted that would be the case. According to the union, information about the Postal Service’s plans have been a very closely guarded secret. Nobody seems willing to pull back the veil. Even U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have struggled to get answers from the U.S. Postmaster General.

“We have a lot of members who are trying to get answers and the person they are supposed to contact to ask the questions is not returning e-mails,” Holstein said. “Or in the beginning when he did return e-mails, it was a generic e-mail that was automatically sent and didn’t answer your question.”

Holstein said the public should be concerned about the possible changes and the negative impact on mail service for the Mountain State.

“You’re talking over 400-mile trip to Pittsburgh, that’s a delay waiting to happen. We all know how the weather gets up there. Plus look at it this way, they are already running their mail, if something backs up in Pittsburgh, do you think they’re going to say, ‘Let’s stop running our mail and run West Virginia’s mail?’”

Aside from the concerns, Holstein said they have found errors in how the Postal Service has handled the process. He claimed there have have been violations of their own manual. He said the required 7-day posting of a public meeting before it happens was violated and while the union has notified its members and the public about Tuesday’s hearing, Holstein said the regulations say it’s the Postal Service’s duty. He said it’s one of several missteps the Postal Service has committed in the ongoing process.