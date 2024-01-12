Postal Service schedules hearing in connection with Southridge facility review

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will conduct a public meeting later this month as part of its review of the Charleston Processing and Distribution facility at Southridge.

The meeting will be held on Jan. 30 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. It will start at 2:30 p.m.

Local 133 of the American Postal Workers Union is urging residents to attend the meeting and voice their “concerns, opinions, and misgivings” over the review and may result.

The union concerned the postal service may move some of the operations to a pair of postal facilities in Pennsylvania.

The facility has 800 employees and 500 of them are represented by the union. It’s the only operational processing and distribution center left in the state of West Virginia.

In a Friday news release, the union said adoption of the plan “would result in all originating mail, including local-to-local mail, being trucked to Pennsylvania for processing. Mail destined for local delivery would then be trucked back to Charleston, WV P&DC for final sortation and deliver.”

The union had threatened to file a grievance earlier this week because no public meeting had been scheduled.