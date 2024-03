CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — A man and woman were found dead in a Logan County residence Monday morning.

State police said they are invstigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.

The bodies of Yvonne Adkins, 42, and Charles Ray Adkins, 43, were discovered in a residence on Garretts Fork Road near Chapmanville during a welfare check.

An investigation into the deaths is continuing.