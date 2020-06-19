Positive, encouraging message spread at Charleston Juneteenth celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A community-building event is what Walter Clark and Jasmyne Gray had in mind when putting together a Juneteenth celebration in Charleston.

A few hundred citizens from the Kanawha Valley, wearing masks because of COVID-19, gathered at Magic Island on Friday night to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States, which occurred on June 19, 1865, in Texas.

Walter Clark, an event organizer of the “Army of Change WV,” told MetroNews the event was positive and encouraging.

“We have food down here, some for free, music playing. It’s just a good atmosphere, good vibes down here. There’s no anger. I see a lot of smiling faces under those masks,” Clark said.

The event featured a heavy law enforcement presence and organizers said that was the purpose. Along with wearing a mask, children entering the event were asked to wear a name tag along with police officers.

“We want to build those relationships with the community and the police so things are not as hostile. Know the community you’re going to be policing and then the community can know you,” Gray said.

Local vendors and organizers set up booths on the island while a DJ spun tunes.

A second Juneteenth Charleston event joined the Magic Island after a march later in the evening. The Christian Justice Coalition, a ministry of the Resurrection family of churches, hosted an event at Risen City Church on Charleston’s West Side.