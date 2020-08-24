Positive cases at West Virginia State increase to 23

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The number of positive coronavirus cases involving West Virginia State University students and faculty has increased to 23 by Monday evening.

The institution announced 10 more cases had been identified since last week. The cases involve 15 students and eight employees.

Classes at the Institute campus began Aug. 10.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the West Virginia State University Office of Safety and Compliance are working on contact tracing and notifying people who have been in contact with individuals. Deep cleaning and sanitizing have already taken place.

People who have tested positive are in quarantine and must receive clearance by their doctor or county health department before resuming regular campus activity.