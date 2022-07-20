Portion of I-64 in Charleston back open following crash, material spill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All lanes of roadway on Interstate-64 in Charleston are back open Wednesday afternoon following an extended closure due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The wreck, which happened before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday between the Westmoreland Drive and Washington Street exits, had closed both westbound lanes in the respective area due to a material spill. The truck was carrying six containers of acetone, a chemical used in products like nail polish remover.

On Wednesday morning, crews began repairs to the damaged pavement after the material deteriorated the asphalt. Arlie Matney, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 1 Manager told MetroNews that crews took off around three to four inches of asphalt before the paving contractors came in. West Virginia Paving has been working at the site since 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection immediately responded to the incident and had been on site through the duration of the cleanup process, coordinating with staff from the WVDOH and the City of Charleston. Containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains and no off-site impacts were observed.

All of the material had been removed from the site by an environmental contractor, who will dispose of it properly, the WVDOH said.

Matney added that in the bad situation, the response went as well as can be expected.

“Charleston Police Department worked with us closely throughout the night,” said Matney in a release. “The fire department, and Department of Environmental Protection, everyone was right there, working together and we wouldn’t have been able to move it along this quickly without everyone’s help.”