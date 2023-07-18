Pond at future site of Park Place Plaza in South Charleston filled in ahead of schedule

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A plan that’s been in the works in South Charleston for around 7 years now, Mayor Frank Mullens says Park Place Plaza construction is finally starting to take form.

Mullens announced on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live Monday the city received word that the former Fly Ash pond at the future home of the Park Place mall along MacCorckle Avenue is now completely filled in ahead of schedule.

“The great news that we received last week and got confirmation from our engineering companies on is that we’ve actually finished the field the pond was on itself, which is six months ahead of time so that’s a good thing,” Mullens said. “So now the clock’s ticking on the compaction and settlement.”

Once they let the grounds where the former pond was on settle, Mullens said stores will be able to start the construction process.

Currently, he said engineers are doing some additional site development work on the soon-to-be Menards home improvement store property and the future Starbucks, which will be the next construction project starting in September.

“Things are moving along, I think within the next 6 to 12 months you’re going to see things pick up a little bit,” Mullens said.

This follows the first tenant to take up property at the mall, Chick-fil-a, who opened its doors back in March.

Mullens said that despite being ahead of schedule, the overall project is still projected to be complete in 2025.

Beyond this, Mullens anticipates there to be more prospective projects that could potentially come to the area as a result of a domino effect from the Park Place project.

“I think since day 1 I called this a gamechanger for the community, not just South Charleston but I think the whole valley,” said Mullens. “I’ve been asked before about finishing the election cycle, we start a new term July 1, you know ‘what are looking forward to the most?’ It was obviously getting the pond project done and some other things done that we had already started, but to me, the most exciting thing is the unknown.”

He said the city is already conversing with potential developers in regards to properties along the new Jefferson Road, with an interest in the future business prospects there and establishing them close to the Park Place mall, which is expected to be a focal point for commerce.

Mullens said it’s not just South Charleston that will benefit from the developing mall project but the entire Kanawha Valley, and mayors and city representatives throughout the region are all in support of one another’s growing progress in their own respective municipalities.

“We got a pretty good group and we all work together well, I think I told you this before when you asked me a question about how everybody gets along whether it be state-level or city-level or whatever, it just seems to be a really good time to where we’re all clicking on the right page,” said Mullens.

Mullens also discussed progress and events that are already further underway in the area.

He mentioned the opening of Helicon Chemical to come to the West Virginia Technology Park last week, which is a manufacturing company improving the function of missiles, rockets and aerospace systems as munition for government and commercial entities.

Mullens also reminded everyone that Summerfest will be underway in just a few weeks starting August 18 at the Mound.