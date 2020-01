CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One woman is recovering from being shot in the left hand on Sunday, Charleston Police said.

Authorities said they were on the scene of a shooting in the city’s West Side on the 600 block of Russell Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital by car, the police said. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the incident.