Police: Separate crashes claim lives on Christmas Day

STATEWIDE, W.Va. — Police are investigating separate crashes that took place on Christmas Day in West Virginia that claimed two lives.

State police in Fayette County said Oran Hickham II was killed when the ATV he was operating crashed in the Twelve Mile area along the Fayette-Nicholas county line.

Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County are investigating a motorcycle crash that took place at around 11:30 p.m. on state Route 19 south of Fairmont near Coon’s Run.

Deputies said Garon Frye, of Mannington, was ejected from the motorcycle and killed.