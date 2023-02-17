Police searching for suspects in Oak Hill shooting

OAK HILL, W.Va. — Authorities in Fayette County are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a shooting in Oak Hill that left a woman in critical condition.

According to a post on the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, state troopers have identified two suspects, Andres Torres and Amanda Soultz, both of Goshen, Indiana..

The post said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Additional information concerning the time of the shooting and the victim hasn’t yet been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police at (304)256-6700 or (304)469-2915.