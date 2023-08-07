Police search for missing Barboursville man who attended LIV Golf Tournament at The Greenbrier

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Police in Lewisburg are searching for a man who went missing after attending the LIV Golf Tournament at The Greenbrier over the weekend.

Jarred Schultz, 39, of Barboursville, disappeared around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Coleman Drive in Lewisburg, according to a Monday morning Facebook post by the Lewisburg Police Department.

Family members wrote on Facebook that Schultz was last seen talking on his phone in the parking lot of the Brier Patch Bar and Grill in Lewisburg.

“Our last known communication with him was a text to me at 12:39am Sunday morning,” Megan Copley wrote.

Schultz’s wife confirmed on Facebook he had attended LIV Golf Tournament and that she’s “very worried.”

The family said Schultz was last seen wearing a pink polo, blue hat and grey shorts.

Lewisburg Police said they are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Schultz. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 304-645-1626.