Police arrest accused murderer in Kanawha State Forest

COMFORT, W.Va. — A man is charged with killing a woman and her unborn child.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Hughes, 30, of Racine, shot and killed Ashley Goad, 22, outside of a home in Comfort Monday evening.

Goad, who was pregnant, died.

Hughes fled the scene after stealing a police cruiser. A chase ended in Kanawha State Forest near Charleston. Deputies arrested him early Tuesday morning.

Hughes has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators have said it appears the shooting was random.