Police arrest accused murderer in Kanawha State Forest

COMFORT, W.Va. — A man is charged with killing a woman and her unborn child.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Hughes, 30, of Racine, shot and killed Ashley Goad, 22, outside of a home in Comfort Monday evening.
Goad, who was pregnant, died.
Hughes fled the scene after stealing a police cruiser. A chase ended in Kanawha State Forest near Charleston. Deputies arrested him early Tuesday morning.
Hughes has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Investigators have said it appears the shooting was random.