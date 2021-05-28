Hayes Middle student charged after bringing air pistol to school

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The last day of the school year Friday brought a scare at a Kanawha County middle school.

Hayes Middle School in St. Albans was placed on precautionary lockdown after students reported seeing another student with a weapon on campus at around 9:15 a.m. Police arrived and found an airsoft pistol outside.

Joe Crawford

St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford said the student, who was charged in juvenile court with disturbing a school, originally had the gun in his backpack.

“It is the replica of a real gun but it was an air pistol but just looking at it you wouldn’t know it wasn’t a real gun,” Crawford told MetroNews.

The lockdown was lifted and the school returned to its last day of school schedule at shortly after 10 a.m.

Crawford credits students for reporting what they saw and the school staff which responded quickly and called police.

“The students did an excellent job getting information to the staff and we were able to locate the individual within two to three minutes,” he said.

The student is currently charged with disturbance and not the charge of making terroristic threats.

“There were no threats made that we know of,” Crawford said. “There are some other things we can’t go into, We’re still finishing up. There are some things we are looking at.”