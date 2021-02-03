Police officer charged with two counts of sexual assault in separate incidents

MARMET, W.Va. — A Uneeda man holding positions with the Marmet Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Danville Volunteer Fire Department has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault in two separate incidents.

According to criminal complaints filed in Boone County Magistrate Court, Christopher Osborne, 25, is charged in separate incidents that happened in January of this year and in May 2018.

Osborne was arrested and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

A juvenile female told West Virginia State Police that Osborne led her to a bunk room on January 19 at the Danville Volunteer Fire Department and sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint. State Police, who received a complaint a week after the alleged incident, said video surveillance shows Osborne and the teen leave the bunk room.

In a second criminal complaint filed, Osborne allegedly forced a female on May 25, 2018, to have sex at a residence in Madison. The complaint stated the female provided a detailed audio statement to police and a female witness said the suspect forced the victim to have sex.

Osborne has been placed on leave from his job February 1 as a police officer at the Marmet Police Department. According to officials, Osborne was a part-time employee and has been employed there just less than one year.

“Pursue with our policies, Mr. Osborne was immediately issued a letter of suspension pending the outcome of his investigation. The Marmet Police Department recognizes the serious nature of the allegations made towards Officer Osborne. Officer Osborne is afforded due process and the presumption of innocence until he is adjudicated by a court of law,” Marmet Police Chief, John Perrine, said.

Osborne has been terminated as a probationary firefighter with the Charleston Fire Department (CFD). In a statement by Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner, he said the Osborne was hired in October 2020 and the department was made aware of the active criminal investigation on January 26.

He was then immediately placed on unpaid leave and a CFD investigation was opened.

“Today, the City received a copy of warrants for Mr. Osborne’s arrest alleging he committed two felony offenses. Although the charges against Mr. Osborne are allegations at this point, law enforcement has determined that probable cause does exist and therefore our investigation found just cause to terminate his employment effective immediately,” Wanner’s statement said.

“The Charleston Fire Department prides itself on employing men and women of good character that protect and serve the city and its residents.”

His work status as a member of the Danville Volunteer Fire Department in unknown.

Osborne was arrested and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.