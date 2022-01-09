Police looking for suspect in West Side robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a West Side convenience store.

According to authorities, the incident happened Sunday around 6 a.m. at the Par Mar store located at 841 W. Washington St. The person allegedly brandished a handgun at the clerk and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was seen running west on Virginia Street West toward 7th Avenue.

Officers described the suspect as a black male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a red and white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.