Police looking for man in connection with North Charleston attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Thursday morning confrontation in a North Charleston neighborhood has left two people injured and one being sought by police.

According to Charleston police, Anthony Souvanlasy, 37, and his girlfriend Tiffany Light, 34, both of Charleston, were standing outside their home in the 800 block of Hanna Drive at just after 8:00 a.m. While they were there, a man identified as Keith Haynes, 39, Charleston, walked by and started yelling at Light.

Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett said it’s unclear what started the yelling and confrontation but it escalated into a fight.

“An altercation ensued and he (Haynes) stabbed Anthony and kicked Ms. Light in the face. It was a heated altercation and they knew each other,” Hazelett said.

Souvanlasy is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering stab wounds and Light is recovery from the battery she suffered. Haynes remained at large and police are looking for him with warrants for malicious wounding and battery.

“Mr. Haynes is a white male in his 30s. If anyone knows his whereabouts can contact 911 or our criminal investigation division at 304-348-6480,” Hazelett said.

It’s still unclear what prompted the original altercation, according to Hazelett.

“Not that we know, there’s no history at all. He just walked by and started screaming at them,” he said.