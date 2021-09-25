Police look for suspect in Louden Heights burglaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a pair of burglaries earlier this week in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road.

Detectives have obtained video surveillance that shows a person of interest.

The man is white with brown hair, approximately 6’0”- 6’2” tall and appears between the ages of 25-35. He also has a tattoo on one of his forearms.

He was seen driving driving a silver in color 2010-2015 2 door Toyota Tacoma extended cab. The vehicle has stickers on the back glass and the rear two windows. The vehicle has damage on the rear driver side quarter panel.

Police said the thefts took place on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.