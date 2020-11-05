Police investigate West Side shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a man is dead and a search is on for the gunman after a Thursday morning shooting in Charleston.

The victim is identified as Charles Raymond Barnes, Jr., 40, of Charleston. City police were called to the intersection of Grant and Russell streets just after midnight. There they found Barnes lying partially in the street, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say they’ve been able to determine Barnes was walking on Grant Street when the suspect approached him from behind and shot him in the back of the head. Police said the suspect fled on foot.

He’s not been identified but police say the shooter wore a black goodie, jeans, and black tennis shoes. Anybody with information on the shooter or the case is asked to contact the Charleston Police Criminal Investigations Division at 304-348-6480 or Kanawha County Metro 911.