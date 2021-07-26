Police investigate West Side shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is wanted for first-degree murder following a fatal shooting on Monday in the West Side section of the capital city.

Charleston Police Department (CPD) said Christopher Neil Smith, 38, is wanted for first-degree murder and malicious wounding in a shooting that was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Stockton Street near the Family Dollar Store on West Washington Street.

Authorities arrived on scene to locate a first victim, Jay Jerome Henry Jr., 30 of Charleston, on the sidewalk in front of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further search of the area, officers located the second victim, Amanda Dawn Burdette, 35 of Charleston, inside an enclosed porch at the rear of the residence. Burdette sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Henry is currently in critical condition while Burdette was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CPD said upon further investigation, both victims were sitting in the enclosed porch when the Smith approached them. The victims and suspect got into an altercation over alleged stolen property. Smith then pulled out a firearm and shot both victims. Smith then fled the scene on foot, CPD said.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.