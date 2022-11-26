Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing.

Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife.

Uline was treated and released at Charleston area hospital.

Deputies were still looking for Carvill Saturday evening. He’s charged with malicious wounding, assault during commission of a felony,and burglary.

Investigators said Carvill was allegedly upset with Uline about having a relationship with his ex-girlfriend