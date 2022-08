CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death.

Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City.

A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

It’s the third shooting death in the last four days in Charleston. One of those was an officer-involved shooting where a man was shot and killed by officers after the man pulled a gun killing a K-9 officer.