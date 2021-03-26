Police identify man involved in I-77 pursuie

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio man remains jailed on charges stemming from a high-speed chase earlier this week in Jackson and Kanawha counties.

Initially, the suspect, Reion Exl Garrett, was identified only as John Doe when he was booked into the South Central Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s department said Friday they’ve learned Garrett, 23, is from Akron, Ohio.

Garrett was initially pursued by the Ripley Police Department on I-77 in Jackson County and headed south at speeds at times in excess of 130 miles an hour. One passenger in the vehicle jumped out near the Goldtown exit. There is no word on that person’s condition.

According to authorities, the chase continued into Kanawa County where Kanawha County deputies used spike strips to disable the vehicle near the Sissonville exit. He crashed into the embankment and was taken into custody.