INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Information about a Friday morning stabbing in Kanawha County is extremely vague.

Authorities were called to a home on Pinewood Drive in Institute around 12:30. The victim had been stabbed, but investigators say he was uncooperative and would not reveal any information about the incident. Deputies aren’t even sure if it happened at the residence or elsewhere.

The victim refused medical attention from EMS which was dispatched to the scene.