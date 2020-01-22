Police follow leads in Wyoming Street shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say they don’t know why someone fired nine shots from an AK-47 style rifle into a house on Charleston’s West Side earlier this week, but for the victims it has happened before.

“We have no clue why the person was the intended target, but what we do know, the victims this is the second time their residence was shot up,” said Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”

The victims lived at another location when their home previously came under gunfire. The shooting Tuesday morning left nobody injured as all nine rounds flew over their heads inside the house.

The shooting was captured on a clear surveillance video from the victim’s porch which gave police a leg up in the search. They hope the public will be able to identify the two suspects. One of the men knocked on the door then ran back to the street . The second suspect waited in ambush until a voice from inside asked, “Who is it?” then opened fire.

“It was a very disturbing video, especially as he’s running away and firing into the house in a reckless manner. That’s why we decided to release it to the public,” Hazelett said.

There were no injuries. Hazelett said the shots went over the heads of those inside the house.

Detectives have been able to cultivate some new information from their investigation.

“We’ve gotten several tips and we’ve gotten several other videos and other evidence we believe we can link to the suspect,” Hazelett said.

Hazelett hopes to public can add to their evidence and get enough information to make an arrest and charge the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-8111. The callers with information can remain anonymous.