Police find lots of speeders on Interstate 64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police pulled over 120 motorists who were exceeding the 55 mph work zone speed limit or disobeying other traffic laws on a five-mile stretch of Interstate 64 in Cabell County on the first day of a 2-day enforcement sting.

The state Division of Highways is working with five police agencies in a targeted enforcement between the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits. The DOH released the results from Wednesday’s enforcement efforts Thursday evening.

One motorist was clocked at 81 mph, 26 mph over the posted speed limit.

There have been 37 wrecks in the work zone since the beginning of the year.

“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.”

Damron told MetroNews earlier this week that the effort of using multiple police agencies in work zones was going to be used in other parts of the state.

“We’re going to take this concept around the state at various work zones since we have so many going on,” he said.

The DOH said there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones 2022, killing eight people and injuring 276. The agency said almost all of the crashes were avoidable.