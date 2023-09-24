Police fatally shoot wanted man

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A wanted man was shot and killed by Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the man was found at the Rodeway Motel on Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. He got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away while shooting at deputies. Deputies returned fired and killed the man.

The man’s name was not immediately released. There was also no initial word on why he was wanted by police.

The sheriff’s department did release a statement Saturday night:

“To protect the integrity of this investigation, no names or further details can be released at this time as this is still very early in our investigation. Please expect a heavy police presence in the area for the next several hours and if possible, please try to avoid the area. There is currently no threat to the public at large and we will keep the public and media updated as new information becomes available.”