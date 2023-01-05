Police discover Mount Hope man wanted in Virginia

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — A Mount Hope man faces extradition to Virginia after an arrested early Wednesday morning in Fayette County.

Sheriff’s deputies said Dale Gauvin, 27, committed a minor traffic violation on U.S. Route 19 but he refused to stop. He then exited his car and ran. They caught up with him after a brief pursuit.

Police later found out Gauvin is wanted on a number of felony charges in Virginia including grand larceny and destruction of property. He now also faces a number of misdemeanor charges in connection with Wednesday’s pursuit.

He’s expected to appear for an extradition hearing soon.