Police chase, arrest out-of-state man in Clendenin

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A wanted man out of Missouri lead police on a foot chase but ended up in cuffs Monday morning.

Clendenin police began a pursuit of Chris Selburn around 8:15 a.m. with a traffic stop. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, an officer attempted to stop Selburn in his vehicle on U.S. Route 119 for having illegal window tint.

Police said Selburn ignored the officer and continued driving down the road going at speeds as high as 70 mph in a no-passing zone. The suspect then turned onto Holsclaw Drive in Elkview. When he came to a stop, he exited the vehicle and attempted to run towards a nearby woods.

Police lost Selburn for a moment but later found him again, arresting him on U.S. 119. Several officers were needed to detain him while he resisted. The suspect then started hitting and kicking the officers. Police used a taser and pepper spray to control him and stop the resisting.

Sleburn is being charged with reckless indifference, two counts of fleeing on foot, three counts of battery on a police officer, attempt to flee custody and defective equipment (window tint).