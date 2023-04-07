Police asking for help in finding missing Beckley teen

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old autistic teen who ran away from his caretaker.

Police said Hayden Martin took off Friday morning around 9:10 a.m. while he and his caretaker were at a Shell Station located at 2005 Harper Road.

Beckley Police officers and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies have searched the area using a Raleigh County K-9, but could not locate the teen.

Martin was last seen wearing a black hoodie with purple and white lettering, black pants, a black toboggan, and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Martin’s location is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.