Police arrest Charleston man after multiple vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Charleston last week, according to police.

Braden Burford, 21, of Charleston, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny following the incident in the Rollings Hills neighborhood last Friday.

Police are actively looking for two other men involved in the break-ins. Brandon Boucher, of Leon, and Brucey Hancock, of Charleston, both 21, are wanted on grand larceny charges.

Burford is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston Police Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.