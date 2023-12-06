Police arrest accused bank robbery suspect in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged with robbery in connection with the holdup at the Chase Bank in South Charleston last week.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Logan Anthony Hall, 24, of South Charleston, was taken into custody Tuesday after officers executed a search warrant at his residence which is a half-mile from the bank.

Hall is accused of entering the Chase Bank on Nov. 29, handing the teller a note and demanding money from them. According to the complaint, the teller complied with what the note said and then Hall allegedly took off with around $6,000.

Hall is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.