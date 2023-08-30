Police are looking for suspect in smoke shop armed robbery

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — Police in Charleston are looking for a suspect who robbed a smoke shop in Kanawha County late Monday night.

The Charleston Police Department said the robbery took place at the MR. SMOKE located at 5528 MacCorkle Ave. Responding officers spoke with the store employee who told them a man came into the store and robbed them at gunpoint.

According to the employee, the suspect walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the store employee and demanded money from them. After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the employee, the suspect left the store and fled east on foot along MacCorkle Ave.

Police said the suspect was a white male, wearing a black shirt and shorts, green hat, and a red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.