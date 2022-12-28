Poca Valley Bank plans increased presence in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Poca Valley Bankshares has announced the company’s purchase of of the Summers Square Building in downtown Charleston.

The banking company has rented space in the building at 135 Summers Street for the past four years. It’s housed its Mortgage Banking Operations there.

Pocal Valley Bankshares President and CEO Linda Ashley said the company is committed to delivering community banking to the heart of the Kanawha Valley.

“The purchase of this building will afford us an opportunity to expand even more into the Charleston Market, enhancing our technical infrastructure and delivery of innovative banking services in an ever-changing digital banking world,” Ashley said in a Tuesday news release.

The three-story building was constructed in 1994. It has 39,000 square feet.

Poca Valley Bank has been around since 1908. It’s first location was in Walton. .