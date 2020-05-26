Poca Valley Bank – Charleston Area Graduation Guide

Posted by on in
Share on Google
Click the image to Visit Poca Valley Bank online, where relationships matter.

Congratulations to the Charleston area class of 2020! Click a school logo below to see a full list of graduation seniors!

Kanawha County

Capital High School
Charleston Catholic High School
Cross Lanes Christian School
Elk Valley Christian School
George Washington High School
Herbert Hoover High School
Nitro High School
Riverside High School
Sissonville High School
South Charleston High School
St. Albans High School

Putnam County

Share on Google