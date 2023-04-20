Plea hearing scheduled Thursday in Kanawha County murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of two men charged in a March 2022 death in Charleston is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing Thursday afternoon.

The case of Devone Lee Foote Jr. is set for a 1:30 hearing before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.

Foote, 21, of Washington, D.C., was charged along with Mikeo Wooton, 21, of Dunbar, with shooting and killing Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13, 2022, at a residence on Bigley Avenue.

No word yet on what the terms of the potential plea agreement is with Foote.

Both Foote and Wooton have been housed without bond in the South Central Regional Jail.