Plea and sentencing in separate cases involving attacks on Charleston police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There was a guilty plea and a criminal sentencing in Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday in connection with separate attacks on Charleston city police.

Joseph Scott Larch, 39, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to two charges before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango including attempted murder and using a gun in the commission of a felony. He shot at police last summer following a downtown traffic stop last July.

While officers were conducting a vehicle information check and checking for possible warrants, Larch ran away from officers. As officers pursued Larch on foot, he shot at officers with a firearm. The officers fired their guns at Larch and struck him multiple times. Two police officers treated Larch at the scene and called for paramedics.

The attempted murder charge that Larch admitted to Thursday said he tried to killed Charleston police officer Dalton Holcomb while he was fleeing police.

In a separate case, Salango sentenced a Maryland man who attacked a Charleston police officer at the Greyhound bus station two years ago.

Anthony Gamble, 33, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced to 1 to 6 years behind bars after pleading guilty in April to the felony crime of attempting to disarm a police officer and the misdemeanor of battery on a police officer.

Gamble attacked Patrol Officer Chelsea McCoy in July 2020. McCoy had approached Gamble at the bus station and asked why he was throwing rocks at the bus. Gamble said he would throw a rock at her.

“The suspect then began approaching McCoy is an aggressive manner and assaulted her with the rock. McCoy eventually ended up on the ground with the suspect on top of her,” the police department said at the time of the July 2022 attack. “Gamble is a larger person than McCoy and was able to stay on top of her. Gamble then began hitting McCoy with his fists in the face and head. She began screaming for help and soon after, Gamble attempted to disarm McCoy’s duty weapon by grabbing it trying to get it out of the holster.”

Gamble was sentenced to 1-5 years in prison on the felony and one year for battery. He remains lodged at the South Central Regional Jail.