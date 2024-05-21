Plans for new Fire Headquarters move forward at Charleston City Council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council approved three different resolutions Monday night that will affect the city’s fire department including the creation of a new headquarters.

First, council members passed a resolution that allows the city to purchase property that’s adjacent to Fire Station 1 in the 1300 block of Lee Street. The costs of purchasing the property is $295,000 with up to $15,000 in closing costs.

“The city is evaluating and looking into building a new administrative, training and wellness center headquarters for the Charleston Fire Department,” council member Joseph Jenkins said at the meeting Monday.

The next resolution says the City will enter into a contract with KZF Design, Inc for the design and construction of the new fire headquarters. This was something mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin had previously called for in her state of the city address earlier this year.

“Our Fire Department stands ready 24/7 making it critical we provide a space where our fire and EMS workers can get a good night’s rest and a good meal, and a place where they can learn and grow as first responders while also being able to work on their physical and personal health,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “I’m thrilled we can get these critical projects underway for the men and women who always put our community first—and not just during emergencies and times of need.”

The third resolution authorizes the City to enter into a contract with The Thrasher Group, Inc. for phase one of renovating the city’s eight fire stations.

“Having spent countless hours in our fire stations – both as a firefighter and as a former Fire Chief – I know, firsthand, how much these station renovations and a Fire Headquarters are needed,” said Council Member Chuck Overstreet. “Not only will these projects provide better accommodations for our firefighters, but they will also enhance our ability to serve our Charleston community.”

Council member Joe Solomon said all three resolutions are great steps taken by the city to help the Charleston Fire Department for the future.

“It’s good news, the investments that we are making into Charleston Fire,” he said.