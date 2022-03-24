Plans for 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta coming together

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Plans for the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta are coming together and a full schedule of events might be out next week.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told 580-WCHS on Thursday that she plans to hold a press conference next Thursday to announce the musicians performing at Haddad Riverfront Park during the Regatta, which is scheduled for June 30 to July 4. She said along with that announcement will be a release of the full scheduled events.

Anything that Floats, a carnival, dozens of food and drink vendors, a funeral parade, events at Slack Plaza and the skate park will take place. 20 sternwheelers have signed up to be at the event, the mayor said, along with a 4-story towboat from AEP.

At Slack Plaza, there will be a battle of the bands, a comedy show and the Regatta will have a Mega Pro wrestling event. BMX and skateboard Olympians will be at the new skate park by Magic Island to show off tricks and teach kids their ways.

“We’re doing these battle of the bands which will be great. It’s going to be a competition of local and regional bands that will battle it out to perform at Haddad,” Goodwin said.

The mayor did not drop many hints about the main acts for the Haddad stage.

“What people are really waiting for is who are you going to get to play the big stage. I’m so excited, its alternative, it’s country, it’s 80s mega superstar,” Goodwin said.

The mayor said she expects around 250,000 people to come to Charleston in the four-day period of the Regatta and for the event to total a $10 million return on investment. She thanked all local partners for helping sponsor the event including Encova and the Kanawha County Commission.

The commission awarded the city $100,000 this week for the Regatta, Goodwin said.

The event falls on July 4th weekend and Goodwin said there will also be fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

“There is going to be a lot of things that you remember like the Anything that Floats, a carnival, the funeral parade, but we are also going to add in neat and innovative things,” Goodwin said.