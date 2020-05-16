Planet Fitness won’t open WV locations Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Planet Fitness has told its members in West Virginia that it will not be reopening its facilities Monday even though Gov. Jim Justice has announced gyms and fitness centers can.

In a Friday evening email to its members, Planet Fitness said it’s taking more time.

“As you may know, local officials recently announced that certain businesses, including gyms, could reopen in the coming days. While we look forward to reopening and welcoming you back into the club soon, after careful consideration, we have decided to remain closed as we continue to evaluate local guidelines and restrictions,” the email said. “We are working hard to get ready to welcome you back and provide you with the clean, safe and judgment free workout experience you love.”

The email went on to say the company does not have a specific reopening date.

There are 10 Planet Fitness locations in West Virginia including facilities in Cross Lanes, Barboursville, Beckley, Parkersburg, Bluefield, Bridgeport, Morgantown, Martinsburg, Moundsville and Fairmont.

Planet Fitness closed its locations on March 17.