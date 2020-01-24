Plane diverts safely to Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A plane carrying dozens of passengers was diverted to Yeager Airport Friday morning.

The airport said at around 11 a.m.a United Airlines Flight 3862 traveling from Nashville to Washington Dulles diverted to Yeager Airport due to a passenger experiencing a minor medical issue.

“The West Virginia Air National Guard was standing by and ready to help before the plane landed. The Charleston Fire Department also assisted the passenger,” said Airport Director, Nick Keller in a news release.

“Yeager is known as a safe-haven in this region thanks to our superior emergency response capabilities, and partnership with the West Virginia Air National Guard,” said Kanawha County Commission President, Kent Carper in a news release.

Officials determined the ill passenger was able to safely continue flying from Charleston to Washington Dulles.