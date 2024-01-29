Pinch area crash claims life of young girl

PINCH, W.Va. — A 10-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle crash in northern Kanawha County Monday morning.

The wreck occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. on North Pinch Road near the intersection with Church Road. Investigators say a pickup truck was traveling on Church Road when it collided with a guardrail, causing it to overturn and roll down the hill to North Pinch Road.

The 10-year-old girl was partially ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

A 13-year-old boy was also in the truck. He was transported to CAMC General with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver endured minor injuries. Deputies said the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash. They believe speed and faulty equipment may have played a role in the accident. The West Virginia Department of Highways is also analyzing the guardrail and roadway conditions in that area.

Anyone with video surveillance on Church Road is asked to contact Sergeant J.L. Lester at 304-357-0732.