Piedmont Elementary School students benefit from West Virginia’s apple surplus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Students at Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston are among those in West Virginia to benefit from the state’s massive apple surplus this year.

The state Department of Agriculture was at the school Wednesday to hand out apples. Each student took home a bag of six apples.

Assistant Commissioner Amie Minor said they got word in September that West Virginia’s apple harvest for the entire year was going to be thrown away. That’s 600,000 bushels of apples.

“To put that in perspective, one tractor trailer load is approximately 1,000 bushels of apples, so 600,000 is a lot of apples,” she said.

Did you know there’s a nationwide apple surplus? @WVDeptofAg is here at Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston this morning handing out bags of free apples to students in an effort to feed hungry families. 🍎 More at @WVMetroNews @580WCHS pic.twitter.com/zUPxDNVpHn — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) December 6, 2023

A lot of those apples were grown in the Eastern Panhandle. In a normal year, processors would take the apples to make applesauce, concentrate and other products, but this year there were too many to take in, so processors turned growers away.

Instead of tossing the apples away, Minor said they worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to launch a program in order to purchase the apples from the growers and give them to families in need.

“Part of that is people in need as well as children. We’re very excited to be able to provide a wholesome, nutritious, local apple. All of these apples were grown in West Virginia and had to be grown in West Virginia as part of the program,” Minor said.

Minor said a lot of nutrition would be lost if these apples would be thrown out or sat in storage.

“We’re excited to be able to provide that local, very close to home, fresh fruit that’s not frozen, that’s not processed and doesn’t have anything added to it,” she said.

The department is working with other organizations to help move apples to schools and other areas across the country.

“We’ve moved approximately 400,000 bushels of apples. Those went mostly to Appalachia, but they also went to people in need in reservations out West as far as Arizona and New Mexico,” Minor said.

The state is partnering with Kanawha County Schools and the Farmlink Project, a non-profit that connects unsold food from farms to communities in need, to help distribute the apples.