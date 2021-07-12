Phillips trial moved to November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man accused in the shooting death of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson agreed to have his August trial moved to November in a court hearing Monday.

Joshua Phillips at the court hearing held Monday.

Joshua Phillips, 38, is charged with murder in connection with Johnson’s death last December. He allegedly attacked her and shot her during her investigation a traffic complaint on Garrison Avenue. She died a few days after being shot.

Kanawha County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris asked Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey to move the Aug. 16 trial because Dr. Allen Mock of the state Medical Examiner’s Office would not be able to testify. Medical Examiner’s Office Chief Administrator Matt Izzo said Mock has been ill in recent months.

“Dr. Mock has had some medical issues that have precluded him from testifying in court,” Izzo said. “Unfortunately those medical issues have continued to this date and are projected to continue at least for the next 90 days.”

Phillips’ attorney, Ronni Sheets of the Kanawha County Public Defender’s Office, said Phillips did not object to moving the trial.

“He understands the need for the continuance. We are not objecting to the continuance including if that needs to be to the next term,” Sheets said.

Bailey moved from the trial from Aug. 16 to Nov. 15.

Phillips remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.

