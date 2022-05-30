Phillips to appear for pretrial Tuesday in death of Cassie Johnson

The man charged with murder following the 2020 death of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Charleston.

Joshua Phillips is set to appear before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey at 3 p.m.

Phillips is scheduled to go on trial June 13. His murder case was originally set for trial on March 28 but not enough potential jurors showed up to allow the court to begin the jury selection process.

“This trial cannot go forward today as a jury trial given the facts of the number of available jurors,” Bailey said at the time.

The judge said only 22 of about 70 potential jurors were present Monday. Some did not complete questionnaires and others failed to alert the court they had doctors appointments.

“I believe that we never had an adequate number of jurors even available. The numbers kept changing for some reason, for whatever reason,” Bailey said.

Johnson was shot during an altercation with Phillips over a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue in December 2020. Prosecutors claim Johnson tried to handcuff Phillips for security until backup arrived and then Phillips threw the handcuffs across the street and grabbed a .45 caliber gun he had under his clothing while trying to keep Johnson from grabbing her firearm.

She died two days after being shot.

Phillips previously said he plans to claim self-defense.

Judge Bailey has turned down a defense motion for a change of venue.

Bailey has ordered the clerk to contact 100 potential jurors for the June 13 trial and that they be given 20 days notice of their required appearance.